TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a fresh 4-1/2 year high on Thursday as financials and exporters gained on the news of the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to maintain stimulus, and hopes of more monetary easing by the Bank of Japan. The benchmark Nikkei finished 1.3 percent higher at 12,635.69, its highest level since early September 2008. The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,058.10.