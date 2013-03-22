TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei average shed 2.4 percent on Friday, as concerns mounted that Cyprus may be forced to exit the euro zone after the European Union gave the island till Monday to raise the billions of euros it needs to secure a bailout. The Nikkei ended 297.16 points lower at 12,338.53, retreating from 12,650.26 hit on Thursday, the highest intraday level since early September 2008. The benchmark lost 1.8 percent this week, its second weekly loss out of the past 19 weeks and marked the biggest weekly decline since November. The broader Topix dropped 1.9 percent to 1,038.57 in a relatively light trade.