US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as financials drop, defensive stocks gain
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, boosted by the S&P 500 hitting a record high and receding worries about the Cyprus bailout, but poor factory data capped gains. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher at 12,397.91. The index stands 0.4 percent below its 5-day moving average of 12,449.15. The Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,034.71 in thin trade.
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Wednesday as financials dropped after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness in the current quarter, but gains in defensive plays offset the decline.