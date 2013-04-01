TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei is expected to
open lower and test the 12,000-mark on Tuesday, extending the
previous session's sharp drop to a three-week low, with
currency-sensitive exporters likely to suffer as the yen firmed
after weak U.S. factory data.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 12,000 and
12,150, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 12,060 on Monday, down 1 percent from the
Osaka close of 12,180.
"The Nikkei will be sold off to around 12,000," said Takashi
Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "The U.S. ISM was one of
the catalysts for investors to take profit ... Recently stock
markets around the world have been enjoying a strong run, so a
correction cannot be avoided."
U.S. factory activity grew at the slowest rate in three
months in March, Institute for Supply Management (ISM) data
showed, suggesting the economy lost some momentum at the end of
the first quarter as the effects of tighter fiscal policy kicked
in.
The soft data weighed on U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500
down 0.5 percent on Monday, and the dollar, which bought
93.28 yen on Tuesday after dropping 1 percent in the previous
session.
The Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent to 12,135.02 on Monday, but
was holding above its 25-day moving average at 12,115.61. The
broader Topix index sank 3.3 percent to 1,000.57.
The benchmark Nikkei rallied 19.3 percent in January-March,
its best quarterly performance in nearly four years, after Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe embarked on expansionary fiscal and monetary
policies to revive the world's third-largest economy.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--AUTOMAKERS
Sales in Japan of 660 cc passenger mini-cars jumped to a
record high in the last financial year, signalling structural
change in a market where family size is shrinking and buyers are
shifting to smaller cars.
--JGC CORP
The consortium of France's Technip and JGC has won
the tender to build a liquefied natural gas plant in Russia's
Yamal peninsula, the project's operator, Yamal LNG, said on
Monday.