TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent to a nearly four-week low on Tuesday with exporters leading the decline as the yen climbed after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. The Nikkei lost 131.59 points to 12,003.43, after falling as much as 2.7 percent during the session to below the 12,000-mark for the first time in three weeks. The broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to 991.34, closing below the 1,000-mark for the first time in four weeks.