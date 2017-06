TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, as gains in Wall Street helped the market recover from losses of more than 3 percent in the past two days, while hopes for further monetary easing at the Bank Of Japan's policy meeting this week supported sentiment. The Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 12,142.18, while the broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 997.29.