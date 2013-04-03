TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei average jumped 3
percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day rise in two months, as
investors bought beaten-down shares on expectations that the
central bank will announce more easing steps on Thursday.
A nearly 14 percent surge in index heavyweight Fast
Retailing Co, after its Uniqlo fashion chain in Japan
posted strong March same-store sales, also contributed to the
Nikkei's rally.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 358.77 points to close at
12,362.20 after shedding 3.2 percent in the previous two
sessions.
The broader Topix climbed 1.9 percent to 1,010.43.