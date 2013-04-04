* BOJ announces bold monetary easing steps
* Market welcomes purchases of Reits and ETFs - fund
* REITs and other reflationary stocks outperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei average reversed
course on Thursday when the Bank Of Japan announced a sweeping
monetary expansion campaign that will include heavy investment
in REITs and ETFs, boosting reflationary stocks such as real
estate firms and banks.
The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 12,450.71, reversing
a 1.7 percent decline at the midday break. The Topix
rose 1.1 percent to 1,021.07.
The REIT index, which was trading in negative
territory, rose 3.5 percent. Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp
rose 3.4 percent, Mori Hills Reit Investment Corp
jumped 5.0 percent and Nippon Building Fund Inc
added 2.7 percent.
Banks and real estate stocks, which are beneficiaries of the
government's reflationary policy, rose as well, with Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group gaining 2.6 percent, Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group adding 3.0 percent and Mitsui
Fudosan Co jumping 4.0 percent.
The central bank said it will bring forward open-ended asset
buying and extend the duration of government bonds it buys in
its easing program, as expected.
It also said that it will increase purchases of Japan
real-estate investment trusts (REITs) by 30 billion yen per year
and increase purchase of exchange traded funds (ETFs) by 1
trillion yen per year.
"The market welcomed the BOJ's stance...It gave an
impression that it is a central bank which can communicate with
the market well," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at
Bayview Asset Management.