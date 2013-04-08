TOKYO, April 8 The Nikkei average climbed 3 percent to above 13,000 in early trade on Monday, as investors were encouraged by a report that the Bank of Japan would begin buying longer-dated bonds immediately to beat deflation. The Nikkei rose 378.89 points to 13,212.53, led by exporters as the yen continued to tumble against the dollar on the report. The broader Topix index advanced 2.7 percent to 1,095.00.