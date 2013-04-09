TOKYO, April 9 Japan's Nikkei average climbed and continued to trade near five-year highs on Tuesday as investors were upbeat after the central bank conducted its first bond buying operations as part of massive stimulus measures announced last week. The Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 13,309.22, heading for a fifth straight day of gains, while the broader Topix index rose 0.8 percent to 1,110.31.