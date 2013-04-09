TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to rise on Wednesday, helped by ongoing optimism about the economic outlook after the Bank Of Japan last week announced a sweeping monetary expansion campaign. Analysts expect overnight gains on Wall Street to also underpin Japanese equities, but say investors should be cautious against signs the market may be overbought after the Nikkei's sharp rise in the past week. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,150 to 13,350 on Wednesday after ending flat at 13,192.35 on the previous day. It tapped an intraday high of 13,331.39 in that session, its highest level since August 2008. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,300, up 0.8 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,190. "The mood remains positive, but selling may be seen if the index trades above 13,200 as that's what we saw yesterday," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. He added that geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula may also crimp demand for riskier equities. The Nikkei has gained 4.4 percent since Thursday's BOJ announcement of massive monetary stimulus. The central bank plans to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years by buying government bonds across the yield curve as well as riskier exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The benchmark has surged more than 52 percent since mid-November, when Shinzo Abe promised expansionist fiscal and monetary policies, dubbed "Abenomics", to revive Japan's economy during his election campaign. He was elected prime minister the following month. The index currently trades 6.5 percent above its 25-day moving average of 12,399.03. A level above 5 percent is considered overbought. > Dow ends at another record close as cyclicals rally > Dollar dips vs yen but 100 in sight, Fed minutes eyed > Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fall pre-sale > Gold up on volatile currency moves but weakness seen > Oil rises on weak dollar, Brent-WTI spread widens STOCKS TO WATCH --Yamaha Motor Co Yamaha's India unit aims to sell 710,000 vehicles through domestic sales and exports in the fiscal year that began this month, Chief Executive Hiroyuki Suzuki said on Tuesday. [ID: nWNAS00270]