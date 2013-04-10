TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Wednesday, helped by ongoing optimism about the economic outlook after the Bank Of Japan last week announced a sweeping monetary expansion campaign. But gains were capped on caution that the market may be overbought after touching a fresh five-year high on Tuesday. The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 13,229.00 after opening a tad lower, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,104.06.