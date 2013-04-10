TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Nikkei average climbed to its highest closing level in nearly five years on Wednesday, with shares in banks and securities firms in demand, after the central bank started its ultra-loose monetary easing earlier this week. The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent higher at 13,288.13, its highest closing level since August 2008. The broader Topix advanced 1.7 percent to 1,121.04, not far from its intraday high of 1,122.25, holding just below the 38.2 percent retracement of its slide from February 2007 to June 2012, at around 1,125.