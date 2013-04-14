TOKYO, April 15 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open lower on Monday, as exporters may pull back
after weak U.S. retail sales raised concerns over the economic
recovery in the world's largest economy.
Caution over possible overheating in the market after its
recent sharp gains to multiyear highs is also likely to crimp
buying, traders say.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,300 and
13,450, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,380 on Friday, down 0.9 percent from the
Osaka close of 1,3500.
"The yen gets firmer against the dollar and the euro, the
overseas stocks fell and there has been a growing sense of
overheating in the market following sharp rises in recent
sessions," said Hiroichi Nishi, an assistant general manager at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
"Look at the technical signs such as stochastics and a
25-day moving average. These technical signs show that the
market is overheated both for the Nikkei and the Topix."
The yen was quoted at 98.41 to the dollar on Monday after
gaining 1.4 percent to 98.35 in the previous session after
dismal data on U.S. retail sales in March reinforced
expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue buying bonds
to support the economic recovery.
Retail sales fell 0.4 percent last month, missing analysts'
expectations for a flat reading, suggesting consumer spending
was considerably weaker in the first quarter than analysts
previously believed, and many cut economic growth forecasts for
the period.
But Nishi said the massive stimulus by the Bank of Japan
would still be supportive to the market, with investors likely
to buy on dips.
On Friday, the Nikkei eased 0.5 to 13,485.14 after earlier
in the session hitting a near five-year high of 13,568.25. The
broader Topix index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,148.57.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 9 percent since the BOJ
announced sweeping stimulus measures on April 4, promising to
inject $1.4 trillion in the world's third-largest economy in
less than two years.
> Wall St ends down but indexes notch sharp weekly gains
> Dollar rebounds from session low vs yen, below 4-yr high
> Treasury prices jump on weak U.S. data, Cyprus jitters
> Gold sinks into bear market on institutional exodus
> Brent oil hits 9-month low near $101
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Sharp has decided to sell its 9.2 percent stake in car
electronics maker Pioneer Corp, the Nikkei newspaper
reported on Saturday.
--MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP
Mitsubishi UFJ plans to ramp up asset acquisitions in the
United States and Asia, including acquisitions of local banks,
its new head said, as Japanese lenders accelerate their overseas
push to make up for falling spread margins at home.
--TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Takeda is expected to report a 40 percent drop in
consolidated operating profit to about 160 billion yen for the
financial year ended March 31, the Nikkei reported on Saturday.
--KOMATSU LTD
Larsen and Toubro Ltd, India's biggest engineering
company, will buy out Komatsu's 50 percent stake in their joint
venture that makes construction equipment and hydraulic
components.