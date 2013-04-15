* Nikkei falls 1.2 pct, Topix eases 0.9 pct
* Firmer yen, weak U.S. and China data dent exporters &
industrials
* Sharp climbs on report of selling Pioneer stake
* BNP Paribas, Nomura lift year-end Nikkei target
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, April 15 Japan's Nikkei share average was
down at Monday's midday break, slipping further from a nearly
five-year high, as exporters retreated after weak economic data
from China and the United States raised concerns over the
outlook for the global economy.
"The overseas markets were weak across the board ... You
have got some weak economic data. There is some profit-taking
going on. I wouldn't be too worried about it," a Tokyo-based
sales trader said.
The trader said he expects the downside risk to be limited
as retail investors were likely to buy on dips, adding that he
would focus on high-yield dividend stocks after many of them
traded without the right dividend late last month.
The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 13,321.82 by the
midday break. The benchmark hit its highest level since July
2008 on Friday before ending the day 0.5 percent lower.
The mood in the market, which was already subdued by Friday's
disappointing U.S. retail sales, took another leg down after
soft China data raised concerns about the outlook for the
world's second largest economy.
China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first
three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to
7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent set in the final quarter of
last year, official data showed.
China-linked shares accelerated losses after the data
published during the morning session. Construction machinery
maker Komatsu Ltd sunk 3.1 percent and industrial robot
maker Fanuc Corp shed 1.8 percent.
The yen, which rebounded after weak U.S. retail sales, also
weighed on the exporters. The Japanese currency was last quoted
at 98.09 yen to the dollar on Monday after gaining 1.4 percent
to 98.35 in the previous session.
The U.S. data suggested consumer spending was considerably
weaker in the first quarter than analysts previously believed,
and many cut economic growth forecasts for the period.
Exporters Toyota Motor Corp, hard-disk drive maker
TDK Corp, camera-to-endoscope manufacturer Olympus Corp
and semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron
fell between 1.8 and 2.2 percent.
The broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to
1,138.24.
Sharp Corp bucked the overall market and jumped 14
percent after the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday that the
struggling display maker has decided to sell its 9.2 percent
stake in car electronics maker Pioneer Corp. Pioneer
climbed 6.2 percent.
"Investors are awaiting the upcoming G20 meeting for further
trading cues. They are watching out if BoJ governor (Haruhiko)
Kuroda can persuade the world or calm their concerns on his bold
policies," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka
Securities.
STILL UPBEAT
Traders were still bullish on Japanese equities. Nomura
Securities raised its year-end forecast on the Nikkei to 16,000
from 14,500 after the Bank of Japan's massive stimulus measures
under new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, announced on April 4, while
BNP Paribas lifted its prediction to 15,000 from 13,000.
"If risk aversion to financial markets increases, the BOJ
may move to the next phase of QE (by increasing ETF purchases)
and we believe this constitutes a "Kuroda put" on Japanese
equities," BNP Paribas said in a report.
"We remain cautious of the sustainability of the liquidity
rally in a tail-risk scenario where interest rates rise quickly
and JGBs are massively sold."
It recommended investors buy Nikkei call options and sell
call options on Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprise Index
or South Korea's KOSPI among the strategies,
saying it expected relatively less upside for the Chinese and
Korean markets because of tight liquidity conditions.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied nearly 8 percent since the
announcement from the BOJ, which promised to inject $1.4
trillion in the world's third-largest economy in less than two
years. The index has risen about 29 percent so far this year.