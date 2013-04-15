TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to open sharply lower and may test the key 13,000 mark on Tuesday, as concerns over stumbling global growth pushed U.S. stocks to their worst day in five months. A sharp rally in recent weeks, buoyed by the Bank of Japan's massive stimulus measures, has also made the benchmark more vulnerable to a hefty selloff. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 12,900 and 13,150, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,010 on Monday, down 2.5 percent from the Osaka close of 13,340. "New York has its biggest drop since the beginning of this year. There was a rapid movement of risk-off. We have concerns for China slowdown. The U.S. economy is very doubtful," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013, while the pace of growth in New York state manufacturing slowed more than expected in April and U.S. homebuilder sentiment waned for a third month in a row. Two simultaneous explosions at the Boston Marathon, which killed two people, would also heighten investors' risk aversion. "The risk-off movement will be dominant in the market," Hiroki said, adding that a firmer yen would add to the woes for the Nikkei. The Japanese currency was quoted at 96.76 yen to the dollar in early Asian trade on Tuesday after gaining 1.7 percent to 96.725 in the previous session. On Monday, the Nikkei shed 1.6 percent to 13,275.66. The broader Topix index fell 1.3 percent to 1,133.99. The benchmark Nikkei has risen more than 7 percent since the Bank of Japan unveiled sweeping stimulus measures on April 4 to revive the world's third-largest economy. The index has rallied nearly 28 percent so far this year in local currency terms, outpacing an 8.8 percent gain in the U.S. S&P 500. Still, Japanese equities carry a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3, slightly below the S&P 500's 13.5, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. > Wall St posts worst day since Nov. 7 on gold's drop > Yen rises from multiyear lows on growth concerns, G20 > Treasuries gain on safety bid, Boston explosions > Gold rout gathers steam > Oil prices approach $100 in commodity selloff STOCKS TO WATCH --SOFTBANK CORP Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite television provider, offered to buy Sprint Nextel Corp for $25.5 billion in cash and stock, a move that could thwart the proposed acquisition of Sprint by SoftBank.