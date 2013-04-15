TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei average is
expected to open sharply lower and may test the key 13,000 mark
on Tuesday, as concerns over stumbling global growth pushed U.S.
stocks to their worst day in five months.
A sharp rally in recent weeks, buoyed by the Bank of Japan's
massive stimulus measures, has also made the benchmark more
vulnerable to a hefty selloff.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 12,900 and
13,150, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,010 on Monday, down 2.5 percent from the
Osaka close of 13,340.
"New York has its biggest drop since the beginning of this
year. There was a rapid movement of risk-off. We have concerns
for China slowdown. The U.S. economy is very doubtful," said
Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.
China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first
three months of 2013, while the pace of growth
in New York state manufacturing slowed more than expected in
April and U.S. homebuilder sentiment waned for a third month in
a row.
Two simultaneous explosions at the Boston Marathon, which
killed two people, would also heighten investors' risk aversion.
"The risk-off movement will be dominant in the market,"
Hiroki said, adding that a firmer yen would add to the woes for
the Nikkei.
The Japanese currency was quoted at 96.76 yen to the dollar
in early Asian trade on Tuesday after gaining 1.7 percent to
96.725 in the previous session.
On Monday, the Nikkei shed 1.6 percent to 13,275.66. The
broader Topix index fell 1.3 percent to 1,133.99.
The benchmark Nikkei has risen more than 7 percent since the
Bank of Japan unveiled sweeping stimulus measures on April 4 to
revive the world's third-largest economy. The index has rallied
nearly 28 percent so far this year in local currency terms,
outpacing an 8.8 percent gain in the U.S. S&P 500.
Still, Japanese equities carry a 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3, slightly below the S&P 500's
13.5, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
> Wall St posts worst day since Nov. 7 on gold's drop
> Yen rises from multiyear lows on growth concerns, G20
> Treasuries gain on safety bid, Boston explosions
> Gold rout gathers steam
> Oil prices approach $100 in commodity selloff
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SOFTBANK CORP
Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite
television provider, offered to buy Sprint Nextel Corp for
$25.5 billion in cash and stock, a move that could thwart the
proposed acquisition of Sprint by SoftBank.