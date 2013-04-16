TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei average sagged 1.6 percent in early trade on Tuesday, although it managed to hold above the 13,000-mark, as concerns over stumbling global growth pushed U.S. stocks to their worst day in five months. The Nikkei was down 209.92 points at 13,065.74, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.6 percent to 1,117.22.