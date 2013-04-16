TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei average fell for a third day in a row, shedding 0.4 percent on Tuesday with the mood soured by concerns over stumbling global growth, but the market pared some of its early losses, supported by renewed weakness in the yen. The Nikkei ended 54.22 points lower at 13,221.44, while the broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,119,20.