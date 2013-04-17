TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, recouping some of its recent sharp losses, led by gains for exporters as the yen renewed its weakening trend after U.S. stocks and gold prices rebounded. The Nikkei closed up 1.2 percent at 13,382.89, after declining 2.4 percent over the past three sessions. The broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 1,136.01.