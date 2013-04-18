TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as buyers stayed on the sidelines amid worries about global growth and following a broad decline on Wall Street. Apple-related stocks underperformed after the iPhone maker's shares dropped in New York on worries about slowing sales of its gadgets. Sharp Corp fell 1.1 percent, Murata Manufacturing Co dropped 2.7 percent and Ibiden Co shed 1.9 percent. The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 13,268.70, while the Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,126.88.