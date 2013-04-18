Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei share average shed 1.2 percent on Thursday as Apple-linked shares came under pressure on concerns of slowing sales of the iPhone maker's products, while global growth worries dampened the appeal of exporters. The Nikkei ended 162.82 points lower at 13,220.07, breaking below its five-day moving average of 13,317.04. The broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to 1,122.97.
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)