UPDATE 1-China coking coal surges amid shipment disruptions after Cyclone Debbie
* BHP declares force majeure on coal deliveries (Adds trader comment, updates prices)
TOKYO, April 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as the downward trend in the yen offset negative sentiment from Wall Street, but gains may be capped as investors look for direction from a meeting of the Group of 20 countries. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 13,271.66, while the broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,125.72.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Mar 31) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% ----------------------------------------
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi.