* Exporters lead gainers as yen nears 100-mark to dollar
* Mitsui Eng up 17 pct on report of merger talks Kawasaki
Heavy
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 22 The Nikkei share average climbed
2.1 percent to a near five-year high on Monday, with exporters
taking the lead as the yen weakened after the Group of 20
economies stopped short of criticising Japan's sweeping monetary
expansionary policies.
The Nikkei was up 286.59 points at 13,603.07 after
trading as high as 13,611.58, its highest since June 2008.
Exporters charged higher as the dollar firmed against the
yen to within a whisker of 100 after the G20 refrained from
singling out Tokyo's reflationary policies as some in the
markets had feared.
In a communique after a two-day meeting, the G20 simply said
it would be "mindful" of possible side effects from extended
periods of monetary stimulus.
"I worried that the G20 countries would criticise Japan's
easing monetary policies," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"The market uptrend will continue ... I think sooner or
later the Nikkei will reach 14,000. For the moment, the one
concern is still the weak global economy, especially the weak
U.S. macro economic indicators."
Sakagami said domestic-focused companies were likely to
outperform exporters in the next few months, although the yen's
weakness has lifted the appeal of export-driven firms on Monday.
Major exporters Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co
, Canon Inc and TDK Corp were up
between 2.7 and 3.1 percent.
Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd jumped as
much as 20.7 percent to a near two-year high on Monday after the
Nikkei newspaper said Mitsui and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
were set to begin merger talks.
Shares of Kawasaki Heavy gained 1.8 percent.
The Bank of Japan on April 4 stunned financial markets by
announcing a sweeping monetary expansion programme aimed at
breaking a deflationary cycle and ending two decades of
stagnation, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the world's
third-largest economy in less than two years.
Financials, which are expected to benefit from the
reflationary drive, were also in demand, with Nomura Holdings
, Japan's top brokerage, up 3.4percent and Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group adding 3 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 57 percent and the yen has
weakened 24 percent against the dollar since mid-November, when
Shinzo Abe, who became Prime Minister in December, promised bold
monetary and fiscal expansionary policies during his election
campaign.
In terms of valuations, Japanese equities carry a 12-month
forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7, a level not seen since
June 2010 but still below its 10-year average of 16.4, according
to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
The broader Topix index advanced 2.3 percent to
1,153.02.