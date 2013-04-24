* Nikkei rises 1.4 pct, Topix up 1 pct
* Nintendo in demand ahead of earnings
* Steelmaker JFE rises after earnings on Tuesday
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed to its highest level in nearly five years on Wednesday
on robust U.S. company earnings and as the yen resumed its
downward slide towards 100 to the dollar.
The benchmark Nikkei has surged 58 percent and the yen has
weakened 24 percent versus the dollar since mid-November, when
Shinzo Abe, who became prime minister in December, promised bold
monetary and fiscal expansionary policies during his election
campaign.
A senior dealer said that while movements in the stock
market had been tied to the weakness in the yen, a time may come
soon when the rally is not just a currency play, but one backed
up by improvements in fundamentals, bringing in even more
investors.
"I still think U.S., global money is still underweight
Japan. They haven't corrected that just yet," he said, adding
that he had two buy orders for every sell order.
The Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent to 13,721.26, its
highest level since June 2008, as the yen was down 0.2 percent
against the dollar at 99.67, within striking distance of 100.
The senior dealer also said many domestic accounts had
hugged the sidelines last week ahead of the meeting of the Group
of 20 leading economies last weekend.
"It would be interesting today to see if they would come in
... If the domestic investors come in and buy, they would set
the stage higher," he added.
Gains in U.S. stocks overnight on the back of strong
earnings from the likes of Netflix Inc also lifted
sentiment in Tokyo.
Honda Motor Co, Kyocera Corp,
semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron and TDK
Corp were up between 1.4 and 3.8 percent.
The broader Topix index rose 1 percent to 1,154.72
on Wednesday morning.
Ahead of their quarterly earnings later in the day, Canon
Inc added 0.1 percent and Nintendo Co Ltd
advanced 3.5 percent.
Steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc jumped 5.6 percent,
extending the previous session's 0.5 percent rise after it
returned to a recurring profit in the January to March quarter
from a loss in the year-earlier period.
Yen weakness is expected to give Japanese companies a big
lift in the earnings.
Although it is still early in the latest quarterly reporting
cycle, seven of the eight Nikkei companies that have reported so
far missed market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine. That compared with 62 percent coming in below
analysts' forecast in the previous quarter.
"A monetary shock tends to push up personal consumption in a
relatively short run probably via wealth effects, but an upward
impact on personal consumption tends to fade out rather quickly
after two quarters," Credit Suisse wrote in a report.
"This observation suggests that a monetary shock does not
lead to a meaningful recovery in the wage level, making
purchasing power of consumers deteriorate over a medium run."
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)