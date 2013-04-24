TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 2.3 percent to its highest level in nearly five years on Wednesday as the yen resumed its downward slide towards 100 to the dollar, with currency-sensitive exporters leading the gains. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 313.81 points to 13,843.46, its highest level since June 2008. The yen hit a low for the day of 99.77 against the dollar. The broader Topix index rose 1.8 percent to 1,164.35.