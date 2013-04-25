TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to open higher and looks set to test the 14,000-mark on Friday, a level not seen since June 2008, after strong U.S. company earnings and resilient labour market data boosted Wall Street. The Bank of Japan is expected to stand pat at its policy meeting later in the day after it stunned financial markets on April 4 with sweeping stimulus measures that have buoyed Japanese stocks. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,850 and 14,050, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,985 on Thursday, up 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 13,920. "The Nikkei will probably test the 14,000 mark today but I'm not sure if it can maintain that level by the end of the day," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "It's ahead of a long weekend and we have U.S. GDP and Japanese earnings. So a lot of investors may want to wait for them before buying more." Although it is still early in the quarterly reporting season, only two out of the 16 Nikkei companies that have reported so far beat market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. Overnight U.S. S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent, driven by stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weekly jobless claims. The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to a nearly five-year high of 13,926.08 on Thursday, and the broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 1,172.78. The benchmark Nikkei has surged 60 percent since mid-November, when Shinzo Abe, who became prime minister in December, promised expansionary monetary and fiscal policies to revive the world's third-largest economy. During the same period, the yen has weakened 24 percent against the dollar. "It seems unlikely that Japanese equities will repeat their performance of the past five months and after a sharp rally like the one we have just witnessed a pull-back can of course not be ruled out," Legal & General Investment Management wrote in a note. "But as things stand we would see a correction as an opportunity to add to positions. On a 12-month horizon we continue to see room for outperformance against global equities given that the main drivers of performance, liquidity, earnings and positioning remain supportive." > Wall St gains on earnings, data, but S&P record a hurdle > Dollar recovers to trade higher vs euro after data > Encouraging jobs data pressure U.S. bond prices > Gold jumps 2.5 pct for biggest one-day gain since June > Oil gains on Syria, commods rally STOCKS TO WATCH --SONY CORP Sony raised its operating profit estimate for the year that ended March 31 by three quarters after it counted gains from the sale of its New York headquarters, and revalued stock holdings and other asset sales that are helping the TV maker cover losses in its consumer electronics business. --KOMATSU LTD The world's second-biggest construction machinery maker forecast an operating profit of 305 billion yen for the year ending March 2014, up 44 percent from last fiscal year and above an average estimate of 291.7 billion yen from 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Komatsu posted a 17.5 percent drop in operating profit to 211.6 billion yen for the last fiscal year ended March, coming in below its twice revised forecast of 230 billion yen. --JAPAN TOBACCO Japan Tobacco expects an operating profit of 616 billion yen for the current fiscal year ending March 2014, in line with an average forecast of 613 billion yen from 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It reported a 15.9 percent increase in operating profit to 532.4 billion yen for the last fiscal year, beating its own estimates. --MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP The automaker's net profit rose 58.7 percent year-on-year to hit a record of 38.0 billion yen ($382 million) in the financial year ended March, helped by the yen's rapid depreciation, cost cuts and Japan's green car subsidies. --JFE HOLDINGS INC JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings, is looking to diversify its coal supply sources to Africa, but is less enthusiastic about taking stakes in upstream projects, the company's top official said on Thursday.