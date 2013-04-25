TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei average is
expected to open higher and looks set to test the 14,000-mark on
Friday, a level not seen since June 2008, after strong U.S.
company earnings and resilient labour market data boosted Wall
Street.
The Bank of Japan is expected to stand pat at its policy
meeting later in the day after it stunned financial markets on
April 4 with sweeping stimulus measures that have buoyed
Japanese stocks.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,850 and
14,050, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,985 on Thursday, up 0.5 percent from the
Osaka close of 13,920.
"The Nikkei will probably test the 14,000 mark today but I'm
not sure if it can maintain that level by the end of the day,"
said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities.
"It's ahead of a long weekend and we have U.S. GDP and
Japanese earnings. So a lot of investors may want to wait for
them before buying more."
Although it is still early in the quarterly reporting
season, only two out of the 16 Nikkei companies that have
reported so far beat market expectations, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine showed.
Overnight U.S. S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent, driven by
stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weekly
jobless claims.
The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to a nearly five-year high
of 13,926.08 on Thursday, and the broader Topix index
gained 0.7 percent to 1,172.78.
The benchmark Nikkei has surged 60 percent since
mid-November, when Shinzo Abe, who became prime minister in
December, promised expansionary monetary and fiscal policies to
revive the world's third-largest economy. During the same
period, the yen has weakened 24 percent against the dollar.
"It seems unlikely that Japanese equities will repeat their
performance of the past five months and after a sharp rally like
the one we have just witnessed a pull-back can of course not be
ruled out," Legal & General Investment Management wrote in a
note.
"But as things stand we would see a correction as an
opportunity to add to positions. On a 12-month horizon we
continue to see room for outperformance against global equities
given that the main drivers of performance, liquidity, earnings
and positioning remain supportive."
> Wall St gains on earnings, data, but S&P record a hurdle
> Dollar recovers to trade higher vs euro after data
> Encouraging jobs data pressure U.S. bond prices
> Gold jumps 2.5 pct for biggest one-day gain since June
> Oil gains on Syria, commods rally
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SONY CORP
Sony raised its operating profit estimate for the year that
ended March 31 by three quarters after it counted gains from the
sale of its New York headquarters, and revalued stock holdings
and other asset sales that are helping the TV maker cover losses
in its consumer electronics business.
--KOMATSU LTD
The world's second-biggest construction machinery maker
forecast an operating profit of 305 billion yen for the year
ending March 2014, up 44 percent from last fiscal year and above
an average estimate of 291.7 billion yen from 25 analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Komatsu posted a 17.5 percent drop in operating profit to
211.6 billion yen for the last fiscal year ended March, coming
in below its twice revised forecast of 230 billion yen.
--JAPAN TOBACCO
Japan Tobacco expects an operating profit of 616 billion yen
for the current fiscal year ending March 2014, in line with an
average forecast of 613 billion yen from 19 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It reported a 15.9 percent increase in operating profit to
532.4 billion yen for the last fiscal year, beating its own
estimates.
--MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP
The automaker's net profit rose 58.7 percent year-on-year to
hit a record of 38.0 billion yen ($382 million) in the financial
year ended March, helped by the yen's rapid depreciation, cost
cuts and Japan's green car subsidies.
--JFE HOLDINGS INC
JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings, is looking to diversify
its coal supply sources to Africa, but is less enthusiastic
about taking stakes in upstream projects, the company's top
official said on Thursday.