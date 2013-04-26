TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei average advanced in early trade on Friday after strong U.S. company earnings and resilient labour market data boosted Wall Street, although the benchmark was holding just below the 14,000-mark, a level not seen since June 2008. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to reach 13,961.24, while the broader Topix index put on 0.2 percent to 1,175.02.