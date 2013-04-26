TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average retreated 0.3 percent from a nearly five-year high on Friday, as investors booked profits ahead of the Golden Week holidays and as the yen's weakness paused. The benchmark Nikkei closed down 41.95 points at 13,884.13. The index rose as much as 0.4 percent at one point to 13,983.87, setting a fresh high since June 2008 and coming within sight of the 14,000-mark. The broader Topix index fell 1 percent to 1,161.19.