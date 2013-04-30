TOKYO, April 30 The Nikkei average eased on
Tuesday partly due to disappointing earnings guidance from
heavyweights Fanuc Corp and Honda Motor, but still ended April
with its best performance in 20 years on the back of bold
stimulus measures unveiled earlier in the month.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to
13,860.86, after popping up into positive territory several
times in the afternoon.
On the month, the index was up 11.8 percent and marked its
best April performance since 1993, largely driven by the Bank of
Japan's plans to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less
than two years to revive growth.
The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to
1,165.13.