* Tokyo Electron, JAL fall after disappointing guidance
* Sharp sags, sources say to post worse-than-f'cast net loss
* Investors' buying interest still high, turns to smaller
caps
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, May 1 Japan's Nikkei average slipped on
Wednesday, after posting its best April performance in 20 years,
with Sharp Corp and semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo
Electron Ltd tumbling on disappointing earnings news.
But gains in Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Kao Corp
after their quarterly earnings helped cap broader
losses.
The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 13,829.26
after rallying 11.8 percent last month, marking its best April
performance since 1993 and a ninth straight month of gains --
its longest such winning streak since May 2005 to January 2006.
"The fundamental view (on corporate profit growth) is still
sluggish," said Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at
BNP Paribas.
"The market has already priced in the effect of the currency
weakness. If we exclude the currency weakness, companies are
still bearish in the economic recovery forecast for the current
term and the next."
"In the shorter-term, we have no choice but to recommend to
take profits," he said, but added that he remained upbeat on the
Nikkei and expected the benchmark to hit 15,000 by year-end.
Expectations that Japanese firms would sharply raise their
earnings forecast for this fiscal year ending March had been
high after the yen weakened 20 percent since mid-November, when
Shinzo Abe, who became prime minister in December, promised
expansionary monetary and fiscal policies to revive the economy.
During the same period, the Nikkei index has rallied 60
percent.
Sharp sagged 4.7 percent on news that the liquid crystal
display maker was expected to post a worse than forecast 500
billion yen ($5.1 billion) net loss in the year that ended March
31. Sources with knowledge of the earnings result confirmed a
report by the Nikkei newspaper to Reuters on Wednesday.
Short-selling interest in Sharp remained high, although it
was off its high, with 86.27 percent of its stock that is
available to be borrowed out on loan as of April 29, down from
87.24 on April 22, according to data provider Markit.
Tokyo Electron dropped 4.5 percent after it forecast an
operating profit of 18 billion yen for the fiscal year through
March, coming in below an average of 21 billion yen from 18
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was the
top-weighted loser in the Nikkei.
Japan Airlines also disappointed investors with its
earnings guidance for the current business year. Its stock lost
3.7 percent after hitting its highest level since relisting in
September in the previous session.
The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 1,159.80
by the midday break.
Still, there are encouraging signs in the corporate sector.
Of the 57 companies that have reported quarterly figures so far,
53 percent of them either beat or met market expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. That compared with 38
percent in the previous quarter.
The securities sector succumbed to profit-taking,
slipping 1.1 percent after surging 4.5 percent in the previous
session after Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's top
brokerage, reported strong quarterly results on Friday. The
Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
Nomura fell 1.5 percent and was the most traded stock on the
main board by turnover.
Fujifilm jumped 5.5 percent and was the fourth top-weighted
gainer after its operating profit came in slightly above its own
forecast for the year ended March, while its forecast for the
current business year was a touch ahead of market consensus.
Kao Corp was the fifth top-weighted gainer, up 3.3 percent
after its first quarter earnings.
INTEREST HIGH IN SMALL-CAPS
"On the main board, many investors are taking a wait-and-see
stance ahead of the key events later this week," said Hiroyuki
Fukunaga, the chief executive of Investrust.
However, investors' buying interest is still strong despite
the pause in yen's weakness, he added.
"Such interest is turning toward small- and mid-cap stocks
instead."
The Mothers index, made up of small to mid-sized
companies and emerging stocks, surged 6.6 percent to 932.25, its
highest since December 2007.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-making committee will end
on Wednesday with a statement, while the European Central Bank
meets on Thursday, with a narrow majority of economists
expecting a 25-basis-point cut in interest rates, according to a
Reuters poll.
Investors are also looking to the U.S. manufacturing index
from the Institute of Supply Management, due out later
Wednesday, and Friday's U.S. employment data.