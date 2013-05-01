TOKYO, May 1 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Wednesday after posting its best April performance in 20 years, with Sharp Corp and semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd tumbling on disappointing earnings news. The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 13,799.35, down for a third straight session, while the broader Topix index fell 0.6 percent to 1,158.37. Tokyo Electron lost 4.1 percent and Sharp sagged 5 percent.