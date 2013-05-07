(Corrects rise in headline to 3.6 percent not 2.5 percent) TOKYO, May 7 The Nikkei average jumped 3.6 percent on Tuesday to break above 14,000 for the first time in nearly five years as exporters led the gains after last week's strong U.S. jobs data eased concerns over the health of Japan's major export market. The Nikkei gained 486.20 points to 14,180.24, the highest closing level since June 2008. The broader Topix added 3.1 percent to 1,188.57. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Ron Popeski)