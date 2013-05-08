TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average hit fresh five-year highs in early trade on Wednesday, aided by the U.S. S&P 500 ending at yet another record high and stronger-than-expected German industrial data. The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 14,204.96, its highest since June 2008. The broader Topix index put on 0.3 percent to 1,191.95.