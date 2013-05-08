BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei average closed at its highest in nearly five years on Wednesday, buoyed by a record finish on Wall Street and unexpectedly strong economic data from China and Germany, which helped to ease concerns over the global economic outlook. The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 14,285.69 after climbing as high as 14,421.38, its highest level since June 2008, extending the previous session's 3.6 percent rally that came after an extended holiday and recent upbeat U.S. jobs data. The broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 1,194.34.
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.