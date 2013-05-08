TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei average closed at its highest in nearly five years on Wednesday, buoyed by a record finish on Wall Street and unexpectedly strong economic data from China and Germany, which helped to ease concerns over the global economic outlook. The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 14,285.69 after climbing as high as 14,421.38, its highest level since June 2008, extending the previous session's 3.6 percent rally that came after an extended holiday and recent upbeat U.S. jobs data. The broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 1,194.34.