US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
TOKYO, May 10 The Nikkei share average scaled another five-year high on Friday as the U.S. dollar managed to break above the elusive 100 yen mark, putting the Japanese currency at levels that should generate robust earnings for many exporters. The Nikkei rose 2.5 percent to 14,450.68, the highest level since June 2008. The Topix gained 2.3 percent to 1,208.93.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.