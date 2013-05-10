TOKYO, May 10 The Nikkei share average scaled another five-year high on Friday as the U.S. dollar managed to break above the elusive 100 yen mark, putting the Japanese currency at levels that should generate robust earnings for many exporters. The Nikkei rose 2.5 percent to 14,450.68, the highest level since June 2008. The Topix gained 2.3 percent to 1,208.93.