TOKYO, May 13 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a fresh 5-1/2-year high on Monday as the weakening yen further bolstered exporters, while brokerage shares attracted buyers as growing volume was expected to bring in more fee income. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 14,782.21, its highest closing level since late December 2007. During the session, it climbed as high as 14,849.01, the highest level since January 2008. The broader Topix gained 1.8 percent to 1,232.20.