BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for Atomoxetine capsules
* Says receives ANDA approval for Atomoxetine capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share index broke above 15,000 and hit fresh 5-1/2 year highs on Wednesday, bolstered by a strong performance from Wall Street and further weakness in the yen. Sony Corp was untraded with a glut of buy orders after a proposal from an activist fund to list its entertainment unit sent its U.S.-listed shares soaring 10 percent. Its shares were indicated at 1,957 yen, up 4.3 percent from the previous day's closing price. The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 15,028.36 after hitting as high as 15,030.26 soon after the opening bell, the highest since January 2008. The broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to 1,250.60.
May 31 Steel Authority of India Ltd quarterly results for the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise). March 2017 March 2016 Loss after Tax 7.71 11.85 Total Income 145.44 129.46 Source text: http://bit.ly/2skm6Qi NOTE: SAIL is a state-owned steel-making company (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry J