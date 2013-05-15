* Japan stocks seen as overvalued for 1st time in four years - BOFA Merrill * Sony surges as U.S. fund calls on company to spin off unit * Exporters lead the gains on further yen weakness * Higher bond yields drag down real estate firms, consumer lenders By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share index rose 2.3 percent on Wednesday, breaking above 15,000 for the first time since January 2008, with Sony Corp surging after an activist U.S. fund called on the company to spin off and list its lucrative entertainment unit. The market's run to a fresh 5-1/2 year high was underpinned by further weakness in the yen and a strong performance from Wall Street, which was boosted by signs of better economic growth. The Nikkei added 338.55 points to 15,096.97 by the midday break after rising as high as 15,108.83, levels last visited in January 2008. Sony soared 12 percent to 2,094 yen and was the fifth most traded stock on the board by turnover. Hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb said his Third Point hedge fund had accumulated a little more than 6 percent of Sony's shares - a stake worth $1.1 billion - making it the largest stakeholder in the inventor of the Walkman portable music player and Trinitron TV. Loeb on Tuesday called on Sony to spin off its lucrative entertainment arm, setting the stage for a clash between his activist Wall Street fund and management at the Japanese electronics maker. "Theoretically such a plan (spin off) is possible, although I don't think Sony would do so. But if the company decides to do so, its valuation could rise," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management, adding that main buyers are likely retail investors who are playing catch-up with its ADRs. Other exporters also were in the spotlight, with Toyota Motor Corp gaining 2.6 percent, Toshiba Corp adding 4.1 percent and Panasonic Corp surging 5.5 percent, after the dollar climbed as high as 102.40 yen on Tuesday, the highest level in 4-1/2 years. The dollar last traded at 102.19 yen. The broader Topix gained 2.3 percent to 1,258.50. The Nikkei has gained more than 6 percent since last Thursday, when the dollar broke above 100 yen. Analysts said that strength in overseas shares has continued to draw money into the Japanese market despite the rapid pace of gains over the past week. According to Bank Of America Merrill Lynch's May fund manager survey, Japan equity allocations are 31 percent overweight, with this trend increasing for the fifth straight month. "This also marks the first time in approximately four years that the Japanese stock market has been seen as overvalued," the bank's equity strategist Naoki Kamiyama wrote in a report. "Last month saw a major swing toward the view that the BOJ's policies would promote inflation, and this persisted in May, with fund managers believing inflation will rise. In sector allocations, autos remained most popular." The Nikkei has surged more than 45 percent this year on the back of bold government and central bank policies to revive the third largest economy. The sharp gains in the market has also prompted some investors to lock in profits on sectors which are sensitive to rising long-term interest rates. "The sectors which rose on the back of the government's reflationary policy are prone to profit-taking as these sectors greatly outperformed earlier," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. The 10-year Japanese cash bond yield rose 4.5 basis points to 0.90 percent on Wednesday, its highest since April 2012. Real estate stocks and financials underperformed, with Mitsui Fudosan Co shedding 3.5 percent, Mitsubishi Estate Co dropping 1.4 percent and consumer lender Aiful Corp nosediving 14 percent.