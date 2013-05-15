TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei average rose 2.3 percent on Wednesday, breaking above 15,000 for the first time since January 2008, with Sony Corp surging after an activist U.S. fund called on the company to spin off and list its lucrative entertainment unit. The market's run to a fresh 5-1/2-year high also was underpinned by further weakness in the yen and a strong performance from Wall Street, which was boosted by signs of better economic growth. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 337.61 points to 15,096.03, after rising as high as 15,108.83, levels last visited in January 2008. Sony climbed 10.4 percent. The broader Topix gained 1.8 percent to 1,252.85.