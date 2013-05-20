TOKYO, May 20 The Nikkei share average surged to a fresh 5-1/2 year high on Monday, buoyed by further weakness in the yen and as the Japanese government raised its assessment of the economy in May for the first time in two months. Signs of an improving U.S. economy and Wall Street's record closing high on Friday cemented the positive mood. The Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent to 15,360.81, the highest closing mark since December 2007. The broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 1,269.51.