* Real estate and banks weak on sector rotation - analyst
* Retail investors pick up underperformers such as Sharp,
TEPCO
* SoftBank slips, Sprint permitted discussions with Dish
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up to a fresh 5-1/2-year high on Tuesday, reversing earlier
losses, as retail investors scooped up underperforming stocks
such as Sharp Corp and Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc
.
Trading was choppy, with the Nikkei moving in and out of
negative territory before ending up 0.1 percent to 15,381.02 --
the highest closing level since December 2007.
During the day, it rose as high as 15,388.37, its best mark
since the same time.
Investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's appearance at a Congressional hearing on
Wednesday, while buying was also partially restrained by the
market's sharp spike over the past two weeks.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied nearly 48 percent this year
on the back of aggressive government and central bank policies
to revive the economy, and it has soared more than 8 percent
since May 9, when the dollar broke above the 100-yen mark..
The yen last traded at 102.54 to the dollar,
rebounding from a 4-1/2-year low of 103.32 hit on Friday.
"There was some sector rotation... investors sold recent
gainers such as real estate and banking stocks to buy material
shares like steel companies," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a
strategist at Mizuho Securities
Traders said that institutional investors stayed on the
sidelines on Tuesday while retail investors picked up
underperforming stocks such as Sharp Corp and Tokyo
Electric Power Co Inc.
"A lot of the laggards in the once hated stocks, like Sharp,
TEPCO, Mitsubishi Motors, Kobe Steel and Tokuyama, are up on
double-digits," said a senior trader at a foreign bank.
Sharp rose as much as 15 percent before ending up 8.7
percent, while TEPCO ended 12 percent higher and Mitsubishi
Motors Corp jumped 34 percent.
Kobe Steel Ltd and chemical manufacturer Tokuyama
Corp soared 19 percent and 14 percent, respectively.
The real estate sector was down 2.8 percent and
was the worst sectoral performer, with Mitsui Fudosan Co
dropping 3.0 percent and Mitsubishi Estate Co
shedding 2.3 percent.
Banks were weaker, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
falling 1.5 percent and Mizuho Financial Group
sliding 0.9 percent.
For investors, Bernanke's testimony is shaping up as a
pivotal market event given the growing speculation that the Fed
may roll back its stimulus programme sooner than expected.
The focus was also on the Bank of Japan's two-day meeting,
which concludes on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to
stand pat on monetary policy, but it may seek ways to calm the
bond market after the recent shakeout that saw a sharp spike in
yields.
The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,270.39 in
heavy trade, with 6.25 billion shares changing hands, the
highest level since April 5.
Other notable movers on Tuesday included SoftBank Corp
, down 3.8 percent. U.S. wireless operator Sprint Nextel
Corp said it has received a waiver from SoftBank allowing
it to engage with Dish Network Corp in discussions over
a proposed offer, although Sprint said its recommendation in
favour of the SoftBank offer has not changed.