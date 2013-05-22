TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei average climbed to a 5-1/2-year high on Wednesday, ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan meeting, buoyed by the U.S. Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes closing at record highs. The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 15,455.37, its highest since December 2007, while the broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,276.91.