TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to retreat from a 5-1/2-year high on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke suggested the central bank could scale back stimulus in coming months. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 15,550 and 15,700, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 15,640 on Wednesday, down 0.2 percent from the Osaka close of 15,670. Bernanke told Congress that a decision to taper the $85 billion in bonds the Fed is buying each month could come at one of the central bank's "next few meetings" if the economy looked set to maintain momentum. His comments weighed on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 index down 0.8 percent to post its biggest one-day decline in three weeks. "The market is overheated ... a correction is natural as positive catalysts are priced in, but losses will be limited," said Hiroichi Nishi, an assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. He added that as the U.S. economy appeared to be improving, the dollar was expected to stay strong against the yen, which will lift Japanese companies' earnings forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 2014. The yen was last traded at 103.18 on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2 year low of 103.74 in the previous session. On Wednesday, the Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to 15,627.26, its highest since December 2007. The broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 1,276.03. The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 50 percent this year, and it has risen 10 percent since May 9, when the dollar broke above the 100-yen mark. > Wall St falters in volatile session on Fed worries > U.S. dollar climbs to multi-year highs after Bernanke > Treasury yields jump, Bernanke remarks unnerve investors > Gold slides as Fed chief hints at reduced bond buying > Oil drops on gasoline glut, falls more on Fed minutes STOCKS TO WATCH --SONY CORP Sony cut its sales targets for digital cameras, smartphones and tablets by 13-17 percent for the year to end-March 2015, but said there were "encouraging" signs of a revival in its electronics business. --MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP Mitsubishi Motors is planning to wipe out about 924.6 billion yen ($8.9 billion) of cumulative losses in the year ending March 2014 by tapping its capital base, the Nikkei reported. --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota will raise its worldwide production target of Toyota and Lexus vehicles for the April-September period by 150,000 units to slightly more than 4.5 million, the Nikkei business daily reported. --DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo, which bought control of Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2008, said it believes unnamed former shareholders of the Indian company hid information regarding U.S. regulatory probes into Ranbaxy.