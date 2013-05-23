TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei average scaled fresh 5-1/2-year highs on Thursday, aided by currency-sensitive exporters as the yen weakened against the dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve chief suggested the central bank could scale back stimulus in coming months. The Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent to 15,744.30 after trading as high as 15,777.11, its highest since December 2007. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,278.18.