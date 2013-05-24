* Nikkei may stay volatile for a while - traders
* Nikkei support seen at 13,800 short-term, 13,000 mid-term
- analysts
* Futures-led trade swings market - traders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 24 The Nikkei share average rose in
turbulent trade on Friday following the previous day's 7.3
percent dive, but the extreme volatility and worries that
Japan's bull-run may be running out of steam sidelined many
investors.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to end at 14,612.45 after
dropping as much as 3.5 percent to 13,981.52 in the afternoon.
In morning trade, it rose as high as 15,007.50, as investors
picked up some beaten-down stocks after the market's largest
one-day drop in two years on Thursday.
For the week, it dropped 3.5 percent, the biggest weekly
decline since October.
Traders said that volatile trade was caused by hedge funds'
futures trade and retail investors' margin trading, and
predicted that volatility might last for a while.
"We are still in a market affected by the aftermath of
yesterday's jolt. It's like when an enormous earthquake hits a
region, people are prepared for an aftershock, and that's what
we are seeing now," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global equities
and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 1.0 percent, Canon Inc shedding 0.7 percent,
Komatsu Ltd dropping 1.0 percent while Honda Motor Co
rose 0.7 percent and Panasonic Corp gained 0.9
percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,194.08 in
heavy trade, with 5.89 billion shares changing hands. That
compares with last month's average daily volume of 4.31 billion
shares.
Thursday's selloff was triggered by weak manufacturing
activity data in China, Japan's second-biggest export market, as
well as worries about an earlier-than-expected rollback of U.S.
stimulus.
But market participants said that weak data from China was
merely a trigger for profit-taking as investors had been looking
for the right time to cut back on their holdings given the
massive surge in stock prices this year. They said that the
Nikkei could decline further, pegging immediate support around
13,800 and mid-term support near 13,000.
"People who chased the market higher while they got carried
away by the upward momentum finally realized that the Nikkei's
price was not justified by its fundamentals," said Makoto
Kikuchi, chief executive of Myojo Asset Management. "Considering
what companies are expecting this fiscal year, the Nikkei's
appropriate levels are between 13,000-13,500."
The Nikkei is up more than 60 percent since mid-November,
buoyed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's prescription of aggressive
monetary and fiscal policies to revive the world's third-largest
economy.
Despite Thursday's slide, the index is still up around 40
percent this year and up 18 percent since April 4, when the Bank
Of Japan announced that it would embark on aggressive monetary
easing.
SOME REMAIN UPBEAT IN LONG-TERM
Thursday's dive and Friday's volatile trade have pushed many
investors to the cautious side, but some traders remain upbeat
on prospects for higher corporate earnings for the fiscal year
through March.
As the weaker yen has improved the outlook for many
exporters, analysts expect an average operating profit rise of
30 percent, compared with the companies' conservative forecasts
of around a 20 percent increase in operating profits.
Many exporters have used assumptions of around 90-95 yen to
the dollar, while the dollar last traded at 101.75 yen. The
dollar is moving away from a 4 1/2 year high of 103.74 yen
tapped on Wednesday, but it is still well above the 100-yen
mark.
"It's just a speed bump, in my view. The Japanese market is
due for a technical correction after strong returns we have this
year," said U.S.-based Audrey Kaplan, fund manager of the $656
million Federated InterContinental Fund.
"The economic conditions in Japan are substantially better
than they were a few months ago. That will support the market
going forward," she said, adding that she has increased Japan
weightings in her fund to 20 percent from 14.9 percent at the
end of March.
Among other gainers on Friday, SoftBank Corp rose
1.3 percent and was the second most traded stock by turnover on
news that Sprint Nextel Corp and SoftBank Corp
had received all needed state regulatory approvals for the
proposed $20.1 billion purchase of 70 percent of Sprint.