TOKYO, May 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded 3.2 percent on Monday in an increasingly tense market after last week's turbulent trade that sent the benchmark reeling to its worst one-day loss in two years. The Nikkei ended down 469.80 points at 14,142.65 after trading as low as 14,027.42. The broader Topix index dropped 3.4 percent to 1,154.07.