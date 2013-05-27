BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates says executes stake sale agreement with Orient Cement
* Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited
TOKYO, May 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded 3.2 percent on Monday in an increasingly tense market after last week's turbulent trade that sent the benchmark reeling to its worst one-day loss in two years. The Nikkei ended down 469.80 points at 14,142.65 after trading as low as 14,027.42. The broader Topix index dropped 3.4 percent to 1,154.07.
* Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------