US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei average reversed losses on Tuesday morning as earlier declines prompted investors to pick up battered stocks including Toyota Motor Corp. The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 14,253.40 after dropping below 14,000 in early trade. The broader Topix index added 0.7 percent to 1,161.19. Toyota rose 2.4 percent and was the most traded stock on the main board by turnover.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)