* Nikkei up 0.4 pct in choppy session, Topix up 0.1 pct
* Toyota, Sony bounce but financials remain under pressure
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
higher in choppy trade on Tuesday morning as the sharp declines
in the past few sessions prompted some investors to pick up
battered stocks, including Toyota Motor Corp and Sony
Corp.
Sentiment, however, remained fragile after last week's
turbulent traded raised doubt about the sustainability of the
remarkable bull-run that has taken the index to a 5-1/2-year
high.
The Nikkei plunged 7.3 percent last Thursday, its biggest
single-day percentage loss since the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami. The selloff was triggered by worries the U.S. Federal
Reserve will scale back its stimulus this year and weak factory
activity data from China, Japan's second-biggest export market.
"It (selling) has been overdone to be quite honest. For the
most part in the last couple of days, we have been better
sellers in the index in terms of call spread," a senior dealer
at a foreign bank said.
"It has not shaken real money out of the market," he added.
The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 14,193.24 in
morning trade after dropping as much as 1.4 percent to below
14,000 in the opening minutes. It skidded 3.2 percent in the
previous session.
While the recent tumult has spooked investors, the benchmark
Nikkei is still up 36 percent this year, and has gained nearly
15 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan announced a
sweeping monetary expansion campaign to beat back years of
deflation and revive growth.
Toyota advanced 1.4 percent and was the second-most traded
on the main board by turnover, while peers Mazda Motor Corp
, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Isuzu Motors Ltd
were up between 2 and 4.8 percent.
Sony, which was also heavily traded, climbed 1.8 percent.
The broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to
1,1555.72 in mid-morning trade.
Financials remained under pressure, with Nomura Holdings
, Japan's top brokerage, down 0.5 percent and lender
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group holding steady.