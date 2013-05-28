* Nikkei reverses early losses to rise 0.6 pct, Topix up 0.4
pct
* Big name exporters rebound, real estate sector remains
under pressure
* Nikkei has pulled back to "appropriate level" - fund
manager
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
higher on Tuesday morning, regaining a degree of stability
following extreme volatility in recent days, as some investors
picked up battered stocks, including blue-chips Toyota Motor
Corp and Sony Corp.
Sentiment, however, remained fragile after last week's
turbulent traded raised doubt about the sustainability of the
remarkable bull-run that has taken the index to a 5-1/2-year
high.
The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 14,223.39 by the
midday break after dropping as much as 1.4 percent to below
14,000 in the opening minutes. It skidded 3.2 percent in the
previous session.
"The period of super volatility when the market was driven
by the futures seems to be over," said Mitsushige Akino,
executive director and chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset
Management.
"In my opinion, the Nikkei has been pulled back to an
appropriate level based on economic fundamentals. I think the
index will hover around 14,000 until there is a change in the
fundamentals."
The Nikkei plunged 7.3 percent last Thursday, its biggest
single-day percentage loss since the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami. The selloff was triggered by worries the U.S. Federal
Reserve will scale back its stimulus this year and weak factory
activity data from China, Japan's second-biggest export market.
The gyrations in the market were also exacerbated by a
rebound in the yen, driven by safe-haven bids and as some
investors pared back their yen-selling positions to cover losses
in equities. The Japanese currency pulled back on Tuesday, with
the dollar advancing 0.8 percent to 101.75 yen, up more
than a full yen from two-a week low of 100.66 hit on Friday.
"It (selling of stocks) has been overdone to be quite
honest. For the most part in the last couple of days, we have
been better sellers in the index in terms of call spread," a
senior dealer at a foreign bank said.
"It has not shaken real money out of the market," he added.
Toyota advanced 3.2 percent and was the second-most traded
on the main board by turnover, while peers Mazda Motor Corp
, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Isuzu Motors Ltd
were up between 3.2 and 9.5 percent.
Sony, which was also heavily traded, gained 1 percent.
While the recent tumult has spooked investors, the benchmark
Nikkei is still up 37 percent this year, and has gained nearly
13 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan announced a
sweeping monetary expansion campaign to beat back years of
deflation and revive growth.
The broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to
1,158.77.
Real estate companies remained under pressure, with the
sector sub-index dropping 3.7 percent.