TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.2 percent on Tuesday, managing to regain a degree of stability after sharp declines in the previous few sessions, as some investors picked up battered blue-chips such as Toyota Motor Corp and Sony Corp. The Nikkei gained 169.33 points to 14,311.98, while the broader Topix rose 1.2 percent to 1,168.27.