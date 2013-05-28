US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.2 percent on Tuesday, managing to regain a degree of stability after sharp declines in the previous few sessions, as some investors picked up battered blue-chips such as Toyota Motor Corp and Sony Corp. The Nikkei gained 169.33 points to 14,311.98, while the broader Topix rose 1.2 percent to 1,168.27.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)